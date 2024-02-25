Motor scooter driver killed in Santa Barbara crash

February 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motor scooter driver died after colliding with a vehicle in Santa Barbara early Saturday morning. [KSBY]

Shortly before 2 a.m., the driver crashed at the intersection of E. Cota and Santa Barbara streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found the motor scooter driver lying on the road.

Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the driver died at the scene of the crash.

Police say they are investigating the fatal collision as a potential hit-and-run. Officials have yet to release additional details about incident.

