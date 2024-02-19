Paso Robles crews rescue three people stranded in flooded Salinas riverbed

February 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued three individuals who were stranded on islands in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles on Monday morning.

In the aftermath of heavy overnight rain, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew conducted a reconnaissance flight over the Salinas riverbed. The crew located a stranded person at 7:30 a.m., according to the City of Paso Robles.

Ten minutes later, CHP personnel located the second person behind Kohls.

Shortly before 9 a.m., employees of Caliber Collision on N. River Road spotted the third stranded individual.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued all three people with assistance from the CHP helicopter crew. None of the individuals suffered injuries.

Because on an increase in the need for water responses in the riverbed, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services personnel recently placed a rescue boat in the area. Emergency personnel have been using the boat and have been providing specialized training to staff on boat operations and swift water rescues.

Officials say the Salinas riverbed is extremely hazardous during storms, and all residents are advised to stay out of the riverbed.

