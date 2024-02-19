Paso Robles needs new city leadership

February 18, 2024

OPINION by GARY LEHRER

The latest chapter of the parking saga in Paso Robles leads me to believe City Manager Ty Lewis has been totally incompetent in dealing with this situation. The Brown Act was violated as there was no formal proposal on the table when parking rates were discussed.

The city has admitted the parking district was not properly put into place. And now Lewis has the ridiculous idea that we need to fill out a stupid, and I mean stupid form to get our money back. Lewis thinks that because of the Government Claims Act, he only has to go back a year.

Does he really think that we are naive enough to believe that there is not a record of every single payment that was made, how much and for what reason?

I started working with flat file databases with the inception of the personal computer. I moved on to relational databases when Access came out. I took classes in COBOL and wrote routines to index and extract data from databases. Over the course of my career in IT Consulting I have worked with sophisticated databases and even wrote a food safety database for one of my clients.

The notion that they can’t run a simple report and identify every single refund is astonishing to me. This defies what I have learned working with computers since 1979 when I started with punch cards. This is an insult to my intelligence and every single person who knows anything about database management.

If it is necessary for people to fill out refund requests, then whomever was tasked with keeping track of the tickets was grossly negligent.

It’s time for Ty Lewis to go. This parking situation has caused people to question the integrity of the entire city government.

People are wanting to look into every single aspect of how the city is run. How can you manage a spaceport project or a homeless program if you cannot run a simple parking program?

Ty Lewis is running the city into the ground. He did not even ask if we could negotiate our way out of the parking mess. Using legal counsel to throw up technicalities is just not suitable for running a city. Style is substance and his style shows a contempt for the people he is serving.

There was a really obvious violation of the Brown Act and he cannot own up to it. That added with asking people to fill out a stupid form is the end of the road for me. I can no longer work with this person. He has to go.

