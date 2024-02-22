Pismo Beach to install 210 new downtown parking meters

February 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Pismo Beach will soon install 210 new downtown parking meters along Price Street.

On Jan. 17, the Pismo Beach City Council adopted a resolution authorizing the purchase of 210 parking meters and associated equipment from IPS Group. Then on Tuesday, the council approved the purchase of the meters and equipment from the supplier, along with installation, for a total of $288,646.

At least initially, paid parking in the area is only expected to be in effect on weekends. The council has directed that drivers only be required to feed the meters Friday evening through Sunday evening, so as not to impede business during the week, according to a Pismo Beach city staff report.

The meters will take coins, credit and debit cards, smart cards, tokens and phone payments. They will be the same type of meters currently installed elsewhere in the downtown area.

