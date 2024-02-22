San Luis Obispo city manager resigning

February 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced plans to resign his post, after accepting the chief executive officer position in Marin County, Johnson announced Thursday.

Johnson has worked for San Luis Obispo for 12 years – the last six and a half as city manager. Johnson plans to leave his city post in April.

City officials are discussing a transition plan to ensure progress on key city goals and priorities continue, Mayor Erica Stewart said.

“We are thankful for Derek’s leadership at the city,” Stewart said. “Derek’s guidance and fiscal responsibility leaves behind a city in good financial health with a talented team, who are prepared to carry on the important work of the city. We are looking forward to working with staff to develop an interim plan as well as a strategy to fill the city manager position long term.”

The City Council plans to meet in closed session to discuss interim appointments and recruitment plans, though a date for the meeting has not yet been set.

In Marin County, Johnson will lead an organization of over 2,500 employees and a budget approaching $1 billion.

“SLO will always be in my heart and the opportunity to return to my hometown in this brand-new role was just a perfect fit for where I am professionally and personally at this stage of life,” said Johnson, who grew up in Marin County. “That does not mean it was an easy decision. I am so proud of what our city team has accomplished and the sense of teamwork that has been created, among our City Council, city staff and the community.”

