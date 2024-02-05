Police investigating shots fired in Paso Robles neighborhood

February 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are investigating multiple shots fired near residences in Paso Robles early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., callers reported hearing multiple gun shots outside residences on the 100 block of Almond Street. Officers retrieved six spent casings in the roadway.

No one was injured during the shooting. Officers did not find any bullet strikes in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

