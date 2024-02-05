Police investigating shots fired in Paso Robles neighborhood
February 4, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police are investigating multiple shots fired near residences in Paso Robles early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 4 a.m., callers reported hearing multiple gun shots outside residences on the 100 block of Almond Street. Officers retrieved six spent casings in the roadway.
No one was injured during the shooting. Officers did not find any bullet strikes in the area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines