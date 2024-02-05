Funk takes San Luis Obispo County fundraising lead

February 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Susan Funk has blown past her rival Heather Moreno in the fundraising battle for the District 5 San Luis Obispo County Supervisor seat, according to the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office.

While there are three SLO County Board of Supervisor seats up for grabs, incumbent supervisors John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg are running unopposed. Even so, both have raised a significant amount of money.

Campaign finance reports show Atascadero Councilwoman Funk has outpacing her opponent Atascadero Mayor Moreno in fundraising for the District 5 race. Funk collected $304,693 in donations while Moreno raised $264,889 in monetary and non-monetary donations.

District 5

The district includes Atascadero, Santa Margarita and portions of Templeton and San Luis Obispo. District 3 leans conservative, with 1,113 more registered Republicans than registered Democratic voters.

Moreno, a Republican, and Funk, a Democrat, are vying to fill the seat currently held by Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who elected not to run for reelection.

Through Jan. 20, Funk raised $304.693 in cash and non-monetary donations. Multiple unions donated $5,500 to Funk along with two Cambria residents, Michael Armstrong and Cynthia Steigel.

Notable donors include SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson at $3.437, Assemblywoman Dawn Addis at $5,500 and Don Ernst, an attorney who has secured lucrative contracts from the county, at $4,000.

Through Jan. 20, Moreno raised $264,889 in cash and non-monetary donations.

Two contractor and builder unions each donated $5,500 to Moreno. She also received $5,500 donations from business woman Noreen Martin and Brandi Dicker, a homemaker from Arizona.

Tom Madden, an attorney with Adamski, Moroski, Madden and Green – a law firm that represents multiple county government bodies, donated $2,500.

District 1

The district runs inland from the Monterey County line to Templeton and includes Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon and a part of Templeton. Peschong raised $104,308 in cash and non-monetary contributions through Jan. 20

Naureen Martin, a Paso Robles based business woman, donated $3,000 to Peschong, the largest of his campaign during the past seven months,

Homemaker Gina Boneso donated $2,550 while wine bottler Diana Cassidy donated $2,050.

District 3

When former District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill committed suicide in 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Ortiz-Legg to finish his term. Even though she won the 2022 battle to finish Hill’s term, that term ends in Dec. 2024.

The district includes Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and a portion of San Luis Obispo. Ortiz-Legg raised $80,372 in cash and non-monetary contributions through Jan. 20.

A carpenters union, mortgage broker Steve Hollister, and farmer Robert Schiebelhut each donated $5,500 to Ortiz-Legg’s campaign.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...