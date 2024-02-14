Santa Barbara facing budget deficit, eyeing an increase in parking fees

February 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Facing a $3.8 million budget deficit, the City of Santa Barbara is discussing changes to its parking program, including raising rates and eliminating or shortening free parking periods.

In just the parking program, the city anticipates a $2 million funding gap next year.

The city operates 15 parking lots and structures. The city currently offers 75-minutes free parking in its lots and structures. As a result, the city reports 60% of those parking in the downtown lots do not pay for parking.

A year after the Santa Barbra City Council voted to raise its parking rate from $1.50 to $2.50 an hour, the council voted to raise the rate to $3 an hour.

The city is now eyeing another increase in rates or a modification of the free parking period.

Business owners in the downtown have voiced concerns that increased parking fees will harm businesses.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, where the city has raised the parking rate to $4 an hour, multiple business have closed or moved to locations outside the downtown parking zone, many pointing out a reduction in customers.

Further north, in Paso Robles, the city voted in November to eliminate free parking in an attempt to get the program to run in the black. However, the city council failed to abide by a state law regarding parking and had to pause the program.

