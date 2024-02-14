Front Page  »  

Santa Barbara facing budget deficit, eyeing an increase in parking fees

February 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Facing a $3.8 million budget deficit, the City of Santa Barbara is discussing changes to its parking program, including raising rates and eliminating or shortening free parking periods.

In just the parking program, the city anticipates a $2 million funding gap next year.

The city operates 15 parking lots and structures. The city currently offers 75-minutes free parking in its lots and structures. As a result, the city reports 60% of those parking in the downtown lots do not pay for parking.

A year after the Santa Barbra City Council voted to raise its parking rate from $1.50 to $2.50 an hour, the council voted to raise the rate to $3 an hour.

The city is now eyeing another increase in rates or a modification of the free parking period.

Business owners in the downtown have voiced concerns that increased parking fees will harm businesses.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, where the city has raised the parking rate to $4 an hour, multiple business have closed or moved to locations outside the downtown parking zone, many pointing out a reduction in customers.

Further north, in Paso Robles, the city voted in November to eliminate free parking in an attempt to get the program to run in the black. However, the city council failed to abide by a state law regarding parking and had to pause the program.

Maybe the City should consider transferring parking enforcement officers to other open jobs so salaries are not taken from the parking fee account.


I don’t suppose the idea of reducing salary and pension costs entered the discussion. LMAO


How about a decrease in the city’s biggest expense, likely 65+% of their budget, employee compensation?


Looks like the parking fees is the new cash cow and everyone wants a piece of it. You surely could not let people park free on streets they have already been taxed for and spend their money increasing your sales tax revenue, that’s just not fare. Pretty soon cities will require you to buy a pass and display it that allows you to drive on the roads in town so you can park at the fee required parking spots. I can see their eyes lighting up already


