Atascadero police searching for suspects in grocery story theft case
February 14, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Atascadero Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a pair of men tied to a thefts at local grocery stores.
Officers are investigation a string of misdemeanor thefts at Vons and Food 4 Less. The police department is circulating surveillance images of the two men pushing shopping carts inside the grocery stores.
Officers ask that anyone who recognizes the men call (805) 461-5051 and select option five to speak with dispatch.
