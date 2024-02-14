Front Page  »  

Atascadero police searching for suspects in grocery story theft case

February 14, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Atascadero Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a pair of men tied to a thefts at local grocery stores.

Officers are investigation a string of misdemeanor thefts at Vons and Food 4 Less. The police department is circulating surveillance images of the two men pushing shopping carts inside the grocery stores. 

Officers ask that anyone who recognizes the men call (805) 461-5051 and select option five to speak with dispatch.

 


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

They know there are no consequences if the theft is under $950. Who makes up these ridiculously stupid laws???


21

You get what you vote for. Part of it, voters voted for that. Part of it is who is elected.


11
﻿