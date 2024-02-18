SLO County specials on golf, dining, lodging and more

February 17, 2024

Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Spring fling getaway

Rejuvenate in style and warmth! Secure a delightful stay this spring by booking a standard double, standard queen, or the luxurious Sycamore king room, and enjoy a $75 discount on your accommodation.

Available Sunday through Friday, now through April 30.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During February, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person.

Monthly dining special:

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Cream of Chicken Cowder – diced chicken breast and veggies in our hearty chowder with wild rice.

Kale and Pomegranate Salad – crunchy green kale tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette with pomegranate seed and toasted pecans with fresh goat cheese.

2nd course, choice of one entree



Chimichurri Steak – 8 oz flat iron steak topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce. Served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta – sautéed shrimp, onions, and bell peppers tossed in a Cajun garlic cream sauce served over our house-made fettuccini.

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Chocolate Mousse – decadent and rich chocolate whipped into a mouse and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Matcha Tiramisu – a modern twist on a classic with the touch of matcha.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with boneless London Broil at $4.99 a pound, Baby-Back Pork Spare Ribs at $4.99 a pound, and Artichokes at 1.99 each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

