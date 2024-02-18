Prices at SLO County gas pumps rising, find the best prices

February 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After more than a month of stagnant prices, the cost of gas in San Luis Obispo and the county is rising. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell three cents to $4.64 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased 12 cents to $3.27 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.57.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.03 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.05 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.05 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.15 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.17 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.35 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.38

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...