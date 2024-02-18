Prices at SLO County gas pumps rising, find the best prices
February 18, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
After more than a month of stagnant prices, the cost of gas in San Luis Obispo and the county is rising. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell three cents to $4.64 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased 12 cents to $3.27 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.57.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.03
- Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.05
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.05
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.15
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.17
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.19
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.35
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.38
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines