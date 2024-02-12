SLO County supervisor candidate Susan Funk tied to misleading mailer

February 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold has accused Susan Funk’s campaign of trying to influence the vote by sending out misleading mailers in an attempt to give the false impression Arnold endorses Funk.

Last week, Funk’s campaign sent out postcards titled “Susan Funk for County Supervisor.” On the back is a hand written note asking the recipient to vote for Funk, from “Debbie.”

“As an Atascadero council member and business owner, she makes sure local government serves the people, not special interest like big developers,” the postcard says. “Thank you, Debbie.”

During the Dave Congalton radio show on Friday, Congalton asked Funk about the alleged deceptive post cards. Funk said a volunteer named Debbie wrote out the postcard, though she refused to give the volunteer’s last name, saying it started with “R.”

“Her last name starts with R,” Funk said. “I don’t want to put it out on air to cause any type of hostile action.”

On her website, Funk lists the names of 36 public officials and 190 community members and business owners who endorse her campaign, using both their first and last names. The list does not include a Debbie with a last name beginning with R.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...