SLO County winds topple trees, tear boats from moorings

February 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A powerful atmospheric river is lashing San Luis Obispo County on Sunday with strong winds that have torn boats from their moorings, toppled dozens of trees and taken out power lines.

High tides and strong winds tore two boats from moorings at Port San Luis. Both sail boats are stuck on sand near the dog beach.

Winds have downed dozens of trees, some of which pulled down power lines leaving more than 20,000 PG&E costumers without power at varying times throughout the day.

SLO County is currently under a high wind warning until 4 a.m. on Monday, a flash flood warning until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a high surf advisory until 9 p.m. on Monday, and a flood advisory until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“People should avoid being outside near large trees and power lines,” according to the National Weather Service. “If possible, remain indoors and avoid windows. Use extra caution if you must drive.”

