SLO Tribune cutting back print newspaper to 2 days a week

February 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The SLO Tribune will cut back printing paper copies of its newspaper to just two days a week starting on April 15. [SLO Tribune]

Tha paper will send print copies subscribers on only Wednesdays and Saturdays. The paper delivered on Saturdays will be the “Sunday” edition. The Tribune says the Sunday newspaper has been delivered on Saturday since June, which will continue under the new print schedule.

In addition to two days each week of “high quality print editions,” The Tribune will publish what it calls a 24/7 digital product.

The newspaper is promising a better digital experience for readers and a big update to the eEdition.

In 2019, The Tribune slashed one day a week of print, eliminating its Saturday edition after its parent company McClatchy reported a net loss of $42 million in the first quarter of the year.

Then in 2020, McClatchy filed for bankruptcy. Later that year, the hedge fund Chatham Asset Management purchased the newspaper publisher and obtained ownership of its 30 news organizations, including The Tribune.

