Two tornadoes wreaked havoc in SLO County, confirmed

February 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two tornadoes wreaked havoc in San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 7, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

First touching down at 3:41 p.m., a tornado with wind speed of up to 95 mph cut a five mile 50 yard wide path outside Los Osos where it tore part of a roof off a greenhouse. The tornado also snapped five power poles along Los Osos Valley Road.

The tornado dissipated just west of San Luis Obispo.

At 3:57 p.m., a second tornado started in Pismo Beach, cutting a one mile long and 50 yard wide path through Grover Beach before dissipating outside Arroyo Grande.

The second tornado uprooted and toppled numerous trees, some falling onto vehicles and powerlines. The tornado damaged multiple businesses in its path, and buckled metal garages.

Ten years ago, a weaker tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County. Wednesday’s tornadoes where the strongest recorded in the county since before 1950.

