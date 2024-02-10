Vote Heather Moreno SLO County supervisor, for a balanced approach

February 9, 2024

OPINION by ADAM VERDIN

As a resident and business owner deeply concerned about California’s homeless crisis and its impact on San Luis Obispo County, its human cost, and its effect on public safety, I am proud to support Heather Moreno as District 5 supervisor. Heather’s leadership as the mayor of Atascadero has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to problem-solving, particularly when it comes to the multifaceted issue of homelessness.

Heather recognizes the diverse nature of the un-housed in our community and has successfully implemented a balanced approach. Under Heather’s guidance, Atascadero has proactively collaborated with the county’s Community Action Team, embedding mental health and crisis workers with law enforcement to provide essential help to vulnerable individuals within the homeless community, all while enhancing public safety.

She has significantly increased resources by hiring a second officer and a part-time mental health worker, working in tandem with a case manager from the ECHO Homeless Shelter. These efforts, combined with the enforcement of local laws, have fostered a situation where more people are accepting services, finding housing, or receiving shelter.

Recognizing that homelessness is a complex issue requiring collaboration at various levels, Heather will emphasize the importance of a similar collaborative, compassionate, and strong approach at the county level, just as she has done in Atascadero.

As our San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor, Heather Moreno will bring the same pragmatic and compassionate approach to the county seat, working to address homelessness, alleviate its impact on public safety, and seek innovative solutions that benefit our community. I am confident that Heather will be an effective and dedicated leader in tackling one of our community’s most pressing challenges.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Heather Moreno’s balanced and responsible approach has earned her the respect of both homeless advocates and the endorsements of law enforcement, a testament to her ability to bridge gaps in the pursuit of a better community. I enthusiastically endorse Heather Moreno for 5th District Supervisor, knowing she will continue to be a unifying force for positive change.

Adam Verdin is a business owner, pilot, attorney and San Luis Obispo County resident.

