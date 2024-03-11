Attempted murder suspect captured in Morro Bay

March 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay police officers captured a 28-year-old attempted murder suspect at a home on Hill Street on Sunday.

On March 7, while working as a deck hand on a boat docked at a boatyard in Astoria, Oregon, Dylan Xavier Campana allegedly assaulted a fellow crew member. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

After learning Campana had returned to the Central Coast, Astoria officers contacted the Morro Bay Police Department for assistance. Local officers, along with the San Luis Obispo Regional Swat Team, arrested Campana on Sunday and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Campana is awaiting extradition to Oregon.

