One person killed, two injured in crash in rural Paso Robles

March 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and two men suffered major injuries in a single car crash on Creston Road in rural Paso Robles on Monday morning. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the CHP.

Shortly after midnight, an unknown person was driving a grey 2008 BMW eastbound on Creston Road near Franklin’s Pond when the car veered of the road and rolled several times. The three passengers in the car were ejected during the crash.

Responders pronounced a 43-year-old passenger deceased at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Two other passengers, 47-year-old Aliandro Torres-Gomez and 41-year-old Carlos Torres-Diaz, both of Paso Robles, suffered major injuries. First responders transported the men to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

With the use of a drone, officers searched for the driver. A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...