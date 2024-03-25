Driver slams into electrical box in SLO, knocking out power

March 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver lost control while going through a roundabout in San Luis Obispo on Sunday afternoon and slammed into an electrical box, knocking out power in the San Luis Ranch area.

The driver of a black two-door convertible failed to navigate a turn at the roundabout and collided with an electrical box by the intersection of Froom Ranch Way and San Luis Ranch Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The person emerged from the crash uninjured.

Police say the damage to the electrical box was significant. PG&E personnel worked to restore power to the neighborhood.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol factored into the collision, investigators said.

