This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 25, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on March 26 in the board chambers.

In an action promoted by Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, under item 35 on the agenda, the board will consider passing a resolution that supports the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant for another 20 years. Ortiz-Legg, who used to work for PG&E, generally votes along with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding, who have voiced opposition to the proposed resolution.

Both supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong have argued for keeping Diablo Canyon in operation.

Under item 38, the board will consider passing a resolution proposed by Paulding promoting the continued operation of the Oceano Airport and recognizing its important role in San Luis Obispo County.

While the resolution does not change ongoing operations at the airport, it appears to squelch some of the anger over Paulding’s support of Oceano Community Services Director Charles Varni and a group of people seeking to shut down the airport.

The SLO County Department of Airports recently withdrew its coastal development permit application for improvements to the 60-acre airport. The improvements to its pilots lounge, pilots campground and rebuilding a hanger were met with opposition from the California Coastal Commission based on improvements that had been made over several decades without permits.

Currently, there are nearly 100 form letters from pilots supporting the resolution.

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 26 in the council chambers.

In order to comply with state laws regarding accessory dwelling units (ADU), the council is slated to consider adoption of an ordinance amending Title 16 of the Arroyo Grande Municipal Code regarding ADUs, under item 10-a on the agenda.

While state legislators acknowledged that the ADU permitting process was significantly streamlined as a result of the 2017 legislation, some were concerned that local jurisdictions’ regulations, such as unit size maximums and impact fees, continued to impede property owners from constructing ADUs.

The council will discuss changing regulations to make it easier for property owners interested in building ADUs, which in turn could spur the creation of more ADUs. The changes consist of increasing the height limit for a detached ADU from 16 feet to 18 feet and increasing the unit size that triggers development impact fees from 750 square feet to 800 square feet.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 26 in the council chambers.

In line with mutiple other government entities, under item C-2 on the agenda, the council will consider placing a ½-cent local sales tax measure on the Nov. 2024 ballot. The council is also planning on discussing an educational and outreach program.

The city’s current ½-cent sales tax will sunset in 2027, without these funds there will be little to no funding for the 26 neighborhood roadway segments improvements planned for April 2027. Without the tax, city staff anticipates no additional neighborhood road projects.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on March 25 in the council chambers.

The Grover Beach City Council plans to discuss capital improvements for fiscal years 2025 through 2029, under item 5 on the agenda. The capital improvement program identifies over $60 million in unfunded capital needs in five categories, including implementation of improvements at Ramona Garden Park improvements at$6 million, major street rehabilitation for additional streets at $17 million, disability access improvements at $19 million, City Hall/Police Station improvements at $20 million and a new Community Center at $5 million.

Based on findings and associated costs, the city has concluded that the optimal course of action is to proceed with plans for new construction (as opposed to rehabilitation of aging facilities) for city hall, the police station, and the community center. The city will need to identify funding.

The Nipomo Community Services District Board will meet March 27 at 9 a.m. in the board room.

The Oceano Community Services District Board will meet March 27 at 6 p.m. in the board room.

Following a meeting of Central Coast Blue, a reclaimed water project that is currently paused, under agenda item 9-C on the agenda, Oceano directors will discuss holding a town hall meeting regarding the failing project.

The groundwater recharge project withdrew its permit applications from the California Coastal Commission and Grover Beach after delays and planning issues resulted in the cost of the project skyrocketing from an estimated $29 million to a current estimate of between $135 million to $158 million.

Rising costs, an abundant water supply, the state reversing promises of grant funding and a Grover Beach citizens’ initiative against funding the project have led some government officials and members of the public to seek the projects elimination and the closure of the authority.

Because many of the project components were slated to be built in Oceano, there will be construction impacts and long-term effects of the project that the district would like to discuss.

In closed session, the Oceano board members also plan to discuss the district’s real property holdings as they relate to the divestiture of fire services, and the ongoing Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District v. City of Santa Maria, et al. and the public appointments of both a general manager and legal counsel.

The San Miguel Community Services District will meet March 28 at 6 p.m.

Under item 10-1 on the agenda, the board is scheduled to continue a discussion from its Sept. 28, 2023 meeting regarding protest ballots submitted and will consider increasing its rates for water services.

The proposed 5-year rate increase will increase district revenues by 4.5% in the first year.

