Grover Beach police arrest two alleged car thieves

March 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police officers arrested two men on Thursday who were caught while traveling in a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday morning, an alert reporting a vehicle stolen in Santa Maria was sent to area law enforcement. Grover Beach officers then located the vehicle on the 1500 block of W Grand Avenue.

With the assistance of officers from Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach police stopped the vehicle at 16th Street and Longbranch Avenue. Officers used a drone to determine there were two occupants in the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, Alejandro Hernandez, 29, of Nipomo, for driving a car without consent. He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.

His passenger, 33-year-old Edward Learmont Roberts of Arroyo Grande, was arrested for two felony bench warrants. Roberts is being held in jail without bail.

