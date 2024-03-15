Grover Beach police arrest two alleged car thieves
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers arrested two men on Thursday who were caught while traveling in a stolen vehicle.
On Thursday morning, an alert reporting a vehicle stolen in Santa Maria was sent to area law enforcement. Grover Beach officers then located the vehicle on the 1500 block of W Grand Avenue.
With the assistance of officers from Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach police stopped the vehicle at 16th Street and Longbranch Avenue. Officers used a drone to determine there were two occupants in the vehicle.
Officers arrested the driver, Alejandro Hernandez, 29, of Nipomo, for driving a car without consent. He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.
His passenger, 33-year-old Edward Learmont Roberts of Arroyo Grande, was arrested for two felony bench warrants. Roberts is being held in jail without bail.
