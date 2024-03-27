Nipomo man killed in single car collision

March 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 37-year-0ld Nipomo man was killed in a single vehicle collision on Orchard Road near Faith Drive in Nipomo on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a witness reported he saw a 2003 Honda Accord in a field in Nipomo, with no one in the car. The witness then found the body of a man who appeared to have been ejected from the car.

Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

CHP officers believe the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, attempted to take a turn at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car. Officers are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

