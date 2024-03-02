Pedestrian struck and killed in Atascadero

March 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Atascadero on Friday evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the vehicle hit a man on El Camino Real near the intersection with San Gabriel Road. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Authorities closed El Camino Real in the area of the fatal collision for nearly two hours while the police department’s traffic investigator and patrol officers photographed and processed the scene. Investigators have ruled out alcohol as factor in the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officers analyzing factors such as vehicle speed, weather and road conditions and pedestrian right-of-way. Officers will work to gather and review evidence, interview witnesses and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision, police say.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim as officials notify the man’s relatives of his death. Anyone who has information about the collision can contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

