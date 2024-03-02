Young woman found dead in San Luis Obispo

March 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers found the dead body of a young woman in San Luis Obispo on Friday. [KSBY]

Police found the deceased woman in the area of the Righetti Ranch neighborhood, according to police. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly taken over the investigation into the woman’s death.

The cause of death is under investigation. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case.

