Recap of arrest and citations in SLO during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

March 19, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Despite double fines for large gatherings and alcohol related offenses, thousands of people gathered near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Double fines last weekend in the St. Patrick’s Day safety enhancement zone began at 12:01 a.m. on March 15 and ended at 7 a.m. on March 18. During that time, fines for noise violation, unruly gathering, open container and public urination were doubled.

The safety enhancement zone was in effect for the two previous weekends, though the majority of illegal activity and enforcement action took place on the third weekend.

Officers also charged revelers for drunk in public, minor in possession of alcohol, DUI and climbing utility poles.

Last weekend’s enforcement recap, includes arrests and citations:

Noise citations – 18

Unruly gathering – 6

Open container – 99

Public urination – 9

Drunk in public – 5

Minor in possession – 24

Climbing utility pole – 4

DUI – 3

During the weekend, there was widespread property damage and vandalism in the neighborhoods. Investigators are asking anyone whose property was damaged during the large gathering in the neighborhood adjacent to campus to inform police at (805) 781-7312.

City officials provided arrest and citation records to Cal Poly Student Affairs, Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which is tasked with holding students accountable for off-campus criminal behavior.

