Proposition 1 too close to call, campaign back on

March 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mental health ballot measure, which had appeared to be on pace to pass, remains too close to call, and opponents of the initiative have revived their campaign against it. [Cal Matters]

Proposition 1 would authorize $6.38 billion in bonds in order to build mental health treatment facilities, as well as to provide housing for the homeless.

On March 12, one week after the primary election, opponents of the initiative conceded the measure would likely pass. However, on Monday, the anti-Proposition 1 campaign withdrew its concession and revived its fight against the ballot initiative.

As of late Monday, Proposition 1 was narrowly passing with about 19,700 more votes for than against. That margin came as 7 million ballots had been counted, and approximately 220,000 were left to be tallied.

Late last week, Newsom’s political action committee put out an appeal for volunteers to reach out to Democrats who had their ballots rejected, whether for mismatched signatures or other reasons, in order to fix them and get them counted.

Opponents of Proposition 1 responded by saying the move was sleazy and an attempt to manipulate the final tally by harvesting the votes of only Democrats in certain areas. Nonetheless, the anti-Proposition 1 campaign said it was launching a similar effort and refocusing its website to help voters confirm their ballots were counted, as well as to assist voters whose ballots were rejected.

Election analyst Paul Mitchell said about 42,500 voters have time to fix signature problems with their ballots.

