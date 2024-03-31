San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow headed home

March 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is back in the United States after a six month deployment in the Middle East.

Dow, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, was deployed in September. His division worked to build partnerships and increase regional security in the Middle East, including Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait.

Currently at Fort Cavazos, Texas for out processing, Dow is scheduled to to return to SLO County during the week of April 8. Dow then plans to take a few weeks off to recuperate and spend time with his family.

He is slated to return to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office on May 1.

Dow has served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard.

