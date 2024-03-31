Central Coast man convicted of extortion, distributing nude photos of ex-girlfriend

March 31, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A jury convicted a Central Coast man of stalking and extorting his ex-girlfriend, as well distributing nude photos of her — pictures that accompanied sex ads.

Following their break up in 2019, Jason Anthony Arnold, 52, of Simi Valley began stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend. The stalking and threats spanned Nov. 2019 through March 2020, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Arnold demanded approximately $54,000 from his ex, and when she did not pay, he distributed nude photographs of her. The Simi Valley man sent the photos to the woman’s mother, brother and new boyfriend.

Furthermore, the photos were posted around the woman’s business and the apartment complex of her new boyfriend. Along with the sex advertisement that accompanied the photos, Arnold distributed his ex-girlfriend’s home address, business address and personal cellphone number.

Arnold continued to text, email and harass the woman, even after she obtained a domestic violence restraining order.

The Ventura County jury convicted Arnold of one felony count of stalking, one felony count of extortion by threatening letter and three misdemeanor counts of distributing private intimate photos.

Following the verdict, a judge remanded Arnold into custody at the Ventura County Jail. Arnold faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and eight months, according to the district attorney’s office. His sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

“The victim was subjected to the defendant’s obsessive and vindictive stalking behavior for far too long,” Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty said in a statement. “It is my hope that these convictions provide her with the closure she deserves.”

