SLO County gas costs soaring, find the lowest prices

March 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After a period of slowly rising gas prices, last week the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 10 cents to $5.23, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 11 cents to $5.09 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices were stagnant $3.53 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.02. Lassen County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.80ggg a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $4.39 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.47 Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.53 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.59 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.59 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.67

