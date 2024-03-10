Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County surpasses rainy season averages

March 10, 2024

Lopez Lake

By KAREN VELIE

Every area of San Luis Obispo County has surpassed its average seasonal rainfall resulting in healthy reservoir levels.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 3, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 15.61 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 12.53 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 21.33 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 17.38 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 18.35 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 13.43 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 17.24 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 61.26 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 17.25 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 18.32 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 18.48 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 10.38 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 14.43 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

  • Santa Margarita Lake at 102.2%, SLO County
  • Lake Nacimiento at 92%, SLO and Monterey counties
  • Lopez Lake at 100.4%, SLO County
  • Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County
  • Cachuma Lake at 100%, Santa Barbara County
  • Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
  • Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County
  • San Antonio Lake at 77%, Monterey County
  • Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County
  • Trinity Lake at 75%, Trinity County
  • Don Pedro Reservoir at 83%, Mariposa County
  • New Malones Lake at 84%, Calaveras County
  • Shasta Dam at 85%, Shasta County
  • San Luis Reservoir at 72%, Merced County

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
﻿