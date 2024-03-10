San Luis Obispo County surpasses rainy season averages

March 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Every area of San Luis Obispo County has surpassed its average seasonal rainfall resulting in healthy reservoir levels.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 3, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 15.61 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 12.53 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 21.33 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 17.38 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 18.35 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 13.43 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 17.24 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 61.26 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 17.25 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 18.32 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 18.48 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 10.38 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 14.43 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 102.2%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 92%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 100.4%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 100%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 100%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 77%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 84%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 75%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 83%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 84%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 85%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 72%, Merced County

