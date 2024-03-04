SLO County closes polling locations in Los Osos, Oceano

March 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office announced ahead of Tuesday’s election that it is closing polling locations in Los Osos and Oceano because of a shortage of precinct workers.

Precinct 213 was going to be located at Monarch Grove Elementary School in Los Osos. Now, Precinct 213, along with Precinct 214, will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 490 Los Osos Valley Road.

Precinct 411 was expected to be located at the Oceano Community Center. Now, it will be located at Rancho Del Arroyo MHP Clubhouse, at 2700 Cienaga Street in Oceano, along with precincts 412 and 413.

Voters can still drop vote-by-mail ballots in any official election drop box until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Alternatively, vote-by-mail ballots can be submitted by mail as long as they are postmarked on or before March 5.

