Find SLO County deals for March on dining, lodging and more
March 4, 2024
Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.
SeaVenture Beach Hotel in Pismo Beach
Limited time offer, get 40% off a room at the Sea Venture Beach Hotel on Sundays through Thursdays with some blackout dates. Bookings must be made between March 4 through March 8, so you need to act quickly.
Just steps from the hotel lobby, walk straight onto the boardwalk and experience the white sand of Pismo Beach.
SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach
Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. On Easter from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., foodies can enjoy a three-course brunch for $55 per person.
Appetizers
- Chicken and Waffle Sliders – spicy pickled cabbage, maple glaze
- Deviled Eggs – avocado mousse, bacon, chives
- Clam Chowder – potato, parsley, paprika, puff pastry
- Frittata – leeks, goat cheese, tomato, greens
- Crab and Shrimp Salad – butter leaf lettuce, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, shaved carrots sweet chili dressing
Entrees
- Ham Steak and Eggs – two eggs, sausage gravy, hash brown and biscuit
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – garlic mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, cream of horseradish
- Crab Cakes – basil, tomato, shallots, cream sauce, and black rice
- Smoked Salmon Benedict – avocado, spinach, capers, hollandaise, hash brown
- Half Rack of Lamb – grilled asparagus roasted fingerling potatoes, chimichurri
Deserts
- Carrot Cheesecake – cream cheese frosting
- Chocolate Mousse – caramel and whipped cream
- Lemon Pie – strawberry sauce
Call (805) 773-3463 to make a reservation.
Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano
A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.
The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.
And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.
Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort
Luck o’ Sycamore
Save 25% when booking a one-bedroom or specialty suite in March.
Spring fling getaway
Rejuvenate in style and warmth! Secure a delightful stay this spring by booking a standard double, standard queen, or the luxurious Sycamore king room, and enjoy a $75 discount on your accommodation.
Available Sunday through Friday, now through April 30.
Lucky-Day Away Package
Experience a day devoted to replenishing your mind and body. This popular package for March allows you to elevate your wellness to a new level. Rejuvenate with a Healing Arts Class, immerse in healing waters, relax in our spa, and then indulge in delightful cuisine at Gardens of Avila. Call (805) 595-7302 to book your package.
Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Happy hour special
Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.
Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill
Golf special
Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.
Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo
Dining specials
Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Golden Philly roll
- Ninja roll
- California roll
- Golden California roll
- House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado
Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.
Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.
Patrick Pearson Music in SLO
Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.
Ace Auto Care in Atascadero
Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.
Spencer’s Fresh Markets
Make a feast with chicken leg quarters at 69 cents a pound, Baby Back Pork Ribs at $4.99 a pound, and Avocados at 99 cents each. Click here for additional weekly specials.
