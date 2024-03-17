SLO County gas costs rising, find the lowest prices

March 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices are rising leisurely as more expensive summer blends hit the market. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents during the past week to $5.08, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased three cents to $4.90 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices rose seven cents to $3.46 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83. Lassen County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.48 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.19 Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.31 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.35 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $4.39 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.39 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $4.49 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.55 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.55

