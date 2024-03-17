Pedestrian struck and killed in Santa Maria

March 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and killed a male pedestrian in Santa Maria on Friday night.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a driver had hit a pedestrian in the 800 block of N. Broadway. Responders transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officials are not identifying the victim pending notification of their next of kin.

Santa Maria offices came out to the scene to investigate the collision and are currently not releasing further information about the driver of the crash.

