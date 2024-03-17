Supervisor Arnold to to interview SLO County administrator candidates

March 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors met last week to interview the final candidates for the empty county administrator position, however, Supervisor Debbie Arnold was unable to attend. The board then elected to provide Arnold an opportunity to interview the candidates.

At a special meeting on Monday, Arnold will have a chance to interview candidates. The five supervisors then plan to discuss the appointment in closed session.

The candidates include Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson, and two other male candidates. It is likely the board will select a new administrator on Monday. During the past year, two administrators led the county.

In March 2023, two members of the new board majority called for a performance review of then Administrative Officer Wade Horton. County officials are not disclosing which of three county supervisors – Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding or Dawn Ortiz Legg – requested the review.

As required by his position, Horton then placed the closed session performance review on the agenda leading supervisors Gibson and Paulding to claim Horton “voluntarily chose” to put his review on the agenda.

Horton, however, announced plans to resign before the controversial review.

In Nov. 2023 , the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to fire then Administrative Officer John Nilon because of allegations of sexual misconduct. During his short tenure, multiple county employees and others accused Nilon of inappropriate touching.

Nilon, whose first day was May 1, 2023, was appointed on a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong opposed. Arnold felt the county had not properly vetted Nilon, while Peschong felt his salary was too high.

