SLO County supervisors to interview final administrator candidates

March 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday to interview the final candidates for the empty county administrator position, according to an agenda posted Wednesday. The supervisors plan to discuss the appointment in closed session.

The candidates include Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson, and two other male candidates. It is likely the board will select a new administrator on Thursday.

In Nov. 2023 , the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to fire then Administrative Officer John Nilon because of allegations of sexual misconduct. During his short tenure, multiple county employees and others accused Nilon of inappropriate touching.

Nilon, whose first day was May 1, 2023, was appointed on a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong opposed. Arnold felt the county had not properly vetted Nilon, while Peschong felt his salary was too high.

