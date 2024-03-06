UPS truck crashes on Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO
March 5, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A UPS driver failed to negotiate a turn while exiting Highway 101 near downtown San Luis Obispo, crashing and overturning his truck on Monday evening.
The UPS truck overturned on the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Marsh Street. It was found lying on its side on the off-ramp at about 5:30 p.m.
Emergency personnel appeared to give the truck driver treatment at the scene. The driver emerged from the crash with a limp, though he did not seem to have suffered serious injuries.
CHP officers were investigating the crash. Medics and San Luis Obispo firefighters also came out to the scene.
