UPS truck crashes on Highway 101 off-ramp in SLO

March 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A UPS driver failed to negotiate a turn while exiting Highway 101 near downtown San Luis Obispo, crashing and overturning his truck on Monday evening.

The UPS truck overturned on the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Marsh Street. It was found lying on its side on the off-ramp at about 5:30 p.m.

Emergency personnel appeared to give the truck driver treatment at the scene. The driver emerged from the crash with a limp, though he did not seem to have suffered serious injuries.

CHP officers were investigating the crash. Medics and San Luis Obispo firefighters also came out to the scene.

