Driver who struck and killed SLO couple sentenced to prison

April 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The 24-year-old man who struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple while speeding on Sacramento Drive last fall was sentenced Tuesday to five years and four month in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of felony gross vehicular manslaughter.

On the evening of Nov. 21, 2022, Daniel Saligan Patricio was speeding at an estimated 61 mph on Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obispo as he approached a nearly 90-degree turn, with a speed limit of 20 mph.

Saligan Patricio struck a curb, a street sign, the abutment of a bridge and pedestrians Matthew Ernest Chachere, and Jennifer Ann Besser, who were walking their dog, Buddy.

Chachere, Besser and Buddy were killed.

During the sentencing hearing, family members describing the couple as kind, thoughtful, and having a strong love for life and one another.

Before imposing the five year four month sentence, Superior Court Judge Michael Frye balanced the aggravated circumstances of the collision with Saligan Patricio’s lack of criminal history and acceptance of responsibility before a trial.

