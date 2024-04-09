San Luis Obispo County appoints new new human resources director

April 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint current Deputy Human Resources Director Jamie Russell to head the department.

Russell replaces Human Resources Director Tami Douglas-Schatz, who is leaving the county after 15 years to take a director position with Riverside County. Her last day is April 19.

The county’s salary range for Human Resources Director is from $169,956 to $216,923 per year. The board approved a starting salary for Russell of approximately $206,585 per year with another $120,999 in benefits, for a yearly total of $337,584.

Russell relocated to San Luis Obispo County in 2013 and began working for the San Luis Obispo County Human Resources Department. She started as an analyst and progressed through various roles.

“I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work with Tami for the past 11 years. She has been an incredible leader, visionary, mentor, and boss,” Russell said. “Riverside County is so lucky to have her join their team. I am honored and excited to continue to serve the County of San Luis Obispo and its employees in this new role.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...