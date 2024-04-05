Five 99 Cents Only stores closing in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

April 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The owners of the 99 Cents Only stores chain announced Thursday they are closing down all 371 locations including five in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Liquidation sales start on Friday.

There are five 99 Cents Only stores in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero in SLO County. In Santa Barbara County, there are 99 Cent Only stores located in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

In line with many retail businesses following the pandemic, the chain has struggled with rising costs and other financial issues.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” interim company CEO Mike Simoncic said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the company’s ability to operate.”

