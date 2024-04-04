SLO police warn about scammer impersonating them
April 4, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning the public about a scammer posing as a member of department and leaving messages for residents.
Police say the scammer is instructing residents to return a phone call to the number (805) 454-0547. That is not the police department’s number.
Officers ask that people do not engage with the person who is calling residents from that number and claiming to be with the police department.
