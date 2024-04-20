Two people found dead near Paso Robles

April 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County deputies discovered the bodies of two people on a residential property in Heritage Ranch near Paso Robles on Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported they had spotted a man’s dead body in the driveway of his home in the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane. Deputies determined the 58-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During their investigation, deputies discovered the dead body of a 54-year-old woman inside the home she shared with the man. She appeared to have been dead for an extended period of time.

Currently, the cause of her death is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...