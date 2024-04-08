Missing man’s body found at Pismo Beach

April 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police found the body of a man who had just been reported missing washed ashore at Pismo Beach on Friday. [KSBY]

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported spotting the body on the beach. Pismo Beach police detectives, along with San Luis Obispo County coroner’s personnel, went to the beach where they located the body.

The Pismo Beach Police Department says the body matched the description of a man who had been reported missing earlier on Friday. Authorities are currently withholding the name of the deceased man.

Police say there were no clear signs indicating criminal activity. Investigators are working to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

