Former candidate files claim against Paso Robles, city manager

December 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After losing her battle for a seat on the Paso Robles City Council, Linda George filed a claim against the city accusing City Manager Ty Lewis of misconduct and election interference.

In her claim, George seeks the removal of Lewis as city manager. She accuses him of incompetence, neglect of duty, retaliation, intimidation, bullying and dishonesty.

George also seeks retractions from both Tribune reporter Chloe Jones and Paso Robles Daily News publisher Scott Brennan for allegedly posting false information in support of Lewis’ claim against the city.

The city has 45 days to approve or reject George’s claim. Following the rejection, George has up to six months to file a lawsuit against the city.

On Aug. 12, Lewis went on a leave of absence. He then filed a claim against the city asking for $2.275 million for loss of employment. He alleged he couldn’t work because of “extreme hypertension.”

In his claim, Lewis accused City Councilman Chris Bausch and multiple community members, including George, of harassment and participating in a conspiracy against him.

For example, Lewis alleged George created social media accounts and then used them to accuse him of crimes. The social media posts also disparaged Lewis’ fiancé Lisa Lewis.

George said Lewis’ accusations were “ludicrous.” She said she had no connection with the Instagram account 805 Watch Paso Robles, which had posted negative and disparaging remarks about both Lewis and his fiancé.

George said Lewis and his fiancé falsely accused her of using the account and bullied her over statements made on it, according to an email complaint George lodged with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office prior to Lewis’ claim.

After filing his claim, Lewis promoted the reelection of Councilwoman Sharon Roden, George’s opponent, while continuing to disparage George.

The city council rejected Lewis’ claim on Sept. 26 amid an ongoing city-funded investigation into his allegations. On Nov. 19, the Paso Robles City Council discussed the investigation report in closed session.

Prior to the closed session meeting, supporters of Lewis sought both a settlement to Lewis and the sanction of Bausch, neither of which occurred. Following the closed session meeting, the city attorney said there had been no reportable action.

The next day, Lewis returned to work. He has until March 26 to file a lawsuit against the city regarding his denied claim.

