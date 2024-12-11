Three vehicles crash in San Luis Obispo

December 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Three vehicles crashed at the intersection of Broad Street and Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning

Shortly before 7 a.m., a work truck and two sedans crashed in front of the Marigold Center. While the vehicles sustained significant damage, no one was injured in the crash.

Working together, San Luis Obispo firefighters and police officers cleared the scene.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...