Three vehicles crash in San Luis Obispo
December 11, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Three vehicles crashed at the intersection of Broad Street and Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning
Shortly before 7 a.m., a work truck and two sedans crashed in front of the Marigold Center. While the vehicles sustained significant damage, no one was injured in the crash.
Working together, San Luis Obispo firefighters and police officers cleared the scene.
