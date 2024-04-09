Find SLO County deals for April on dining, lodging and more

April 8, 2024

Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Paso Soul Food Grill in Paso Robles

Get 10% off your entire order.

For great food and a family atmosphere, stop by Paso Soul Food Grill at the corner of Park and 14th streets. Mention CalCoastNews and get 10% off your entire order.

Made from scratch fried chicken, catfish, smothered pork chops, and sides. This is not your average soul food restaurant.

Food is prepared on a daily basis. We highly suggest placing your order online for quicker service.

Paso Soul Food Grill is open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach



Spring fling getaway

Rejuvenate in style and warmth! Secure a delightful stay this spring by booking a standard double, standard queen, or the luxurious Sycamore king room, and enjoy a $75 discount on your accommodation.

Available Sunday through Friday, now through April 30.

Wine, dine and unwind



Escape to Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort to experience the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence.

Stay any three nights, in a one-bedroom king suite for 25% off room rate and receive:

Two wine tasting passes featuring SLO Coast Wineries

A $75 dining credit to Gardens of Avila

A $75 spa treatment credit to our spa

In-room welcome wine and cheese pairing to start your vacation off right

This $300 package is available from April 1 through June 30.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with Pork Spare Ribs at $4.99 a pound, Large Raw Shrimp at $5.99 a pound, and white corn at two for a $1. Click here for additional weekly specials.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...