San Luis Obispo County board selects new CEO

April 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors selected Matthew Pontes to serve as county administrative officer, the county announced Tuesday afternoon. The board is scheduled to formally vote to approve his contract next Tuesday.

The county has not yet made public the salary and terms in Pontes’ contract.

For the past two years, Pontes worked as the director of Wildfire and Fuels Management for Sierra Pacific Industries.

From Jan. 2020 through June 2022, Pontes served as the chief administrative officer for Shasta County where he left amid turmoil in the county. Before that, he served as

Before that, Pontes worked in Santa Barbara County for seven years, the last three as assistant county administrator.

Pontes replaces former CEO John Nilon. The SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to fire then Administrative Officer John Nilon in Nov. 2023 because of allegations of sexual misconduct. During his short tenure, multiple county employees and others accused Nilon of inappropriate touching.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...