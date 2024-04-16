Grover Beach police ask for help locating person in robbery case
April 16, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking the public for help locating a driver investigators want to speak with about a robbery that occurred on Monday in the South County city.
Police are circulating an image of the person driving a grey or silver sedan. The police department asks that anyone who recognizes the driver or has information about the vehicle or its owner call Officer Reyna at (805) 473-4511.
Alternatively, members of the public can anonymously report information by calling SLO County Crime Stoppers at (800) 549-7867.
