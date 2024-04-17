Cuesta College settles whistleblower lawsuit

April 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Cuesta College will pay more than $70,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging retaliation against a whistleblower who came forward alleging misappropriation of public resources, according to sources involved in the case.

Filed late last year, the lawsuit describes employees stealing gas and having their personal cars repaired and maintained at the campus auto repair shop at taxpayers’ expense. After former maintenance employee Andrew Kranes reported the illegal acts, management allegedly retaliated.

Cuesta College agreed to settle the lawsuit for slightly more than one year of Kranes’ salary. Kranes quit working for Cuesta College on April 10 as part of the settlement agreement.

The suit also exposed a perceived web of nepotism at the campus with Kranes’ former supervisor Robert Richerson married to the vice president of human resources Melissa Richerson; Cuesta College President Jill Stearns married to the head of information technology Keith Stearns; and general maintenance employee Preston Federico married to human resources employee Stephanie Federico.

Kranes filed the lawsuit late last year against Cuesta College, President Jill Sterns, Robert Richerson, Melissa Richerson, Preston Federico, Daniel Troy, Elizabeth Coria and Brian McAlister.

