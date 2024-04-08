Santa maria police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
April 7, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl, who is possibly in Arroyo Grande.
The missing girl, Zayra Santos-García, was last seen on Saturday night. Investigators describe her as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair with blond sections.
Before she disappeared, she was last seen wearing all black. Police suspect she may have gone to Arroyo Grande.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Santos-García to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805)-928-3781.
